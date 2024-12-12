Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo delighted to be back for win at Atalanta

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes was delighted to be back on the pitch for victory at Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Rodrygo was back after injury, featuring as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 Champions League win.

He said, "The last few weeks have been tough for me.

"Last season I didn't have any injuries and this season I've had a few.

"There's little rest. We're giving our all, the calendar is a bit complicated, but it is what it is and we have to face up to it in every game."

On the win, Rodrygo added: "They play in a slightly different way, they mark one on one and we made good use of the spaces."

