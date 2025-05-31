Real Madrid announce Vallejo departure

Tribal Football
Jesus Vallejo has left Real Madrid.

The defender leaves Real Madrid with his contract due to expire at the end of June.

After ten years, six loans and just 35 presences, Vallejo now departs Real Madrid.

The Spanish defender, who arrived in 2015 from Zaragoza for €5m, leaves the Los Merengue club with 13 trophies, even without ever being really a protagonist on the pitch.

Real Madrid announced the separation with an official statement in which he thanked Vallejo for "professionalism, commitment and work", wishing him the best for the future.

