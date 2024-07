Real Madrid announce new Modric contract

Real Madrid have announced a new deal for Luka Modric.

The 38 year-old midfielder has signed up for another season with the European champions.

Modric has been with Real Madrid since the summer of 2012 when he joined from Tottenham.

The midfielder has scored 39 goals and provided 86 assists in a total of 534 competitive games for the Spanish giants.

Now Real Madrid announces on its official website that the Croatian has extended his contract until the summer of 2025.