Real Madrid midfielder Modric leaves everything wide open

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has left his future wide open.

Modric and Croatia are out of the Euros, but the veteran has intimated he's not ready to retire from international football.

He posted to social media yesterday: "With this shirt I felt the happiest and proudest moments of my life.

"In this Euro we have experienced the less beautiful part of football, but the pride of playing for Croatia does not depend on the results.

"Thank you all for the great support."