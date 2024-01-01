Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid midfielder Modric leaves everything wide open

Real Madrid midfielder Modric leaves everything wide open
Real Madrid midfielder Modric leaves everything wide open
Real Madrid midfielder Modric leaves everything wide openLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has left his future wide open.

Modric and Croatia are out of the Euros, but the veteran has intimated he's not ready to retire from international football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He posted to social media yesterday: "With this shirt I felt the happiest and proudest moments of my life.

"In this Euro we have experienced the less beautiful part of football, but the pride of playing for Croatia does not depend on the results.

"Thank you all for the great support."

Mentions
EuroModric LukaReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Guti tells Kvara: We're waiting for you at Real Madrid!
Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move
Como chief Ludi admits Belotti deal close; ponders Modric move