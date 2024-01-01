Tribal Football
Real Madrid to kickoff Carvajal contract talks

Real Madrid are ready to open new contract talks with Dani Carvajal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says a new deal is a priority for Real.

Carvajal's current contract expires in 2025 and Real are eager to extend.

Romano is reporting: "After Modric and Lucas Vazquez, waiting on Nacho situation to be clarified, Real Madrid will also start talks over new deal for Dani Carvajal.

"The club is extremely happy with his performances and commitment, new contract will be a topic to discuss in the next months."

LaLiga
