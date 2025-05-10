Tribal Football
Real Madrid and Alaba at loggerheads

Real Madrid management are keen to transfer-list David Alaba.

The Austria international defender has been plagued by injury over the past two seasons.

The Athletic reports Real want to offload Alaba when the summer window opens.

The hope is to sell him so as not to lose him as a Bosman when his contract expires in the summer of 2026. The player's high salary is also said to be a reason for Real's decision - a decision that Alaba opposes. 

The defender, now 32, is convinced he still has plenty to offer Real, so long as he can get himself fully fit. 

