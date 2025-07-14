AC Milan fans go crazy as Modric arrives at Casa Milan to sign contract

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has now arrived in Milan to sign a deal with AC Milan.

After spending 13 years with the side, Modric said that Los Blancos will be his "home forever" as he prepares to seal the deal with Milan this summer. Today has been titled as “Modric day” by the media as the Croatian international will complete medicals and tests before a contract signing this afternoon.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano posted a short video of his arrival at as he walked into the building surrounded by passionate fans there to greet him.

Modric attained legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he leaves as the most decorated player in the history of the club with 28 titles. His arrival in Milan is huge news as the side aim to win the Serie A for the first time since the 2021/2022 season against rivals Napoli and Inter Milan who have both lifted it since.

As he arrived, he was rushed into the building but managed to reply to a few journalists asking how he was:

“Very happy to be here, great challenges await me.”

Modric will sign a one-year contract until June 2026 and with him and manager Massimiliano Allegri at the helm, fans will expect much better than their 8th place finish in the league last season which saw them nearly 20 points away from winners Napoli.