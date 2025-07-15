Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Vallejo leaves Real Madrid for Albacete
Released Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has joined Albacete.

Vallejo has moved to the Segunda Division outfit in a free transfer. He has signed a contract with Albacete until 2027. 

Albacete announced: "Jesús Vallejo Lázaro (born January 5, 1997 in Zaragoza) joins Albacete Balompié for the next two seasons, after being released from Real Madrid.

"There is little to say about a player who, at 28, has played more than 200 games in the top divisions both in Spain and abroad, who made his professional football debut at 17 and who boasts an enviable record both in club football and in the youth teams of the Spanish national team."

With Real Madrid, Vallejo spent nine years, but managed just 35 appearances.

