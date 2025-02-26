Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd

Real Betis wing-back Rodriguez hails quality of attacking pair Antony, Isco

Carlos Volcano
Real Betis wing-back Rodriguez hails quality of attacking pair Antony, Isco
Real Betis wing-back Rodriguez hails quality of attacking pair Antony, IscoLaLiga
Real Betis wing-back Ricardo Rodriguez is full of praise for attacking teammates Isco and Antony.

The Switzerland international says it's a pleasure playing alongside such talent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Antony, Rodriguez said: "It's no coincidence that Manchester United bought him for so much money, he has quality, he showed it in the Champions League, in the Brazilian national team, where it's not easy to be.

"He felt very good with the team because we have a very good team, where we talk a lot, he felt at home. He's happy and that's why he's giving his best version."

On Isco, the former VfL Wolfsburg defender also said: "There aren't many like Isco, but I played with a couple who are like that, like (Kevin) De Bruyne, who was younger and hadn't been in a big team yet.

"But Isco is an incredible player, very strong technically, he knows how to play and he's very important for us.

"It's not easy to bring together so much talent, but at Wolfsburg we also had an incredible team, very strong up front, with many names, with De Bruyne, Luiz Gustavo, Perisic, Mandzukic...

"Draxler, a great squad, we also had a very good team in the national team. I've been with very good players, but I'm happy to play with them."

Mentions
LaLigaIscoAntonyRodriguez RicardoDe Bruyne KevinBetisWolfsburgManchester United
Related Articles
Antony free to face Real Madrid after winning an appeal against his reckless red card
Real Betis midfielder Isco: Let's see if they review Antony's dismissal
Antony happier under Pellegrini, insists Real Betis hero Gabino