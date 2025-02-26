Real Betis wing-back Rodriguez hails quality of attacking pair Antony, Isco

Real Betis wing-back Ricardo Rodriguez is full of praise for attacking teammates Isco and Antony.

The Switzerland international says it's a pleasure playing alongside such talent.

On Antony, Rodriguez said: "It's no coincidence that Manchester United bought him for so much money, he has quality, he showed it in the Champions League, in the Brazilian national team, where it's not easy to be.

"He felt very good with the team because we have a very good team, where we talk a lot, he felt at home. He's happy and that's why he's giving his best version."

On Isco, the former VfL Wolfsburg defender also said: "There aren't many like Isco, but I played with a couple who are like that, like (Kevin) De Bruyne, who was younger and hadn't been in a big team yet.

"But Isco is an incredible player, very strong technically, he knows how to play and he's very important for us.

"It's not easy to bring together so much talent, but at Wolfsburg we also had an incredible team, very strong up front, with many names, with De Bruyne, Luiz Gustavo, Perisic, Mandzukic...

"Draxler, a great squad, we also had a very good team in the national team. I've been with very good players, but I'm happy to play with them."