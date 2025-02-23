Antony happier under Pellegrini, insists Real Betis hero Gabino

Former Spain U21 coach and Real Betis star Gabino Rodriguez is enjoying watching Antony's impact since his January arrival.

The Brazil winger has been outstanding since joining Betis on-loan from Manchester United.

Gabino insisted: “It is obviously a bit too soon for a full assessment, but this footballer has class, no doubt about it. Technically he is a very gifted player.

“The initial impression is he’s landed on his feet at Betis. He scored in his first game, I can see hunger in him and the fans are very happy.

“Personally I have no doubts that Antony will adapt really well to Pellegrini’s system because the manager likes to play attacking football.

“Betis continuously go down the wings and Antony is the type of player who suits this coach well.

“Under another one he would struggle in all aspects, and that’s what happened at United. For me, Antony’s problem wasn’t him, but a coaching one.”

On the influence of Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini, Rodriguez also told The Sun: “Watching how he has developed in the few matches he’s played so far, I think he’s one for a very distinct kind of coach – and the clearest and closest example is Pellegrini.

“There are others who take a more defensive approach and focus more on running and marking or covering.

“They are the ones who tend to have a more direct style and use long balls. Players like Antony completely disappear in those sort of matches.”