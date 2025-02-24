Real Betis midfielder Isco: Let's see if they review Antony's dismissal

Real Betis midfielder Isco wants to see Antony's red card overturned after his dismissal against Getafe.

Isco scored twice as Betis won 2-1 at Getafe on Sunday, with teammate Antony sent off in injury-time.

"Nowadays, if you don't give everything on the field, it's very difficult to win," said Isco.

"We had chances to suffer less and in the end we ended up suffering again, they scored a goal at the end in one of the few chances they had. Happy to win the three points, add two consecutive victories in the league, which was costing us, and now to think about Madrid. Let's see if they can review Antony's expulsion.

"It's very easy to play with him. He has a brutal talent, he always makes good decisions and we have to put the talent we have at the service of the team. Hopefully we can take a step forward between now and the end of the season to get into Europe.

"We have a very good team. We have to find that consistency of adding three points and wanting to continue working, improving and giving joy to this fan base that is Betis' heritage."