Antony free to face Real Madrid after winning an appeal against his reckless red card

Manchester United loanee Antony will be available to face Real Madrid on Saturday after winning an appeal against a red card.

The Brazilian was shown a straight red during Betis' 2-1 win over Getafe last weekend for a reckless lunge on Juan Iglesias. The 25-year-old spoke to via Mundo Deportivo recently and made it clear that he is desperate to show his worth against the European champions.

“I am always looking forward to playing. I still don't know if I will be able to do so on Saturday, we are going to try to appeal. The move is a bit difficult. There will be an appeal and I am ready to play against Madrid. I am enjoying myself a lot, I am very happy."

He was banned for one game, but Betis has now successfully appealed against the suspension for La Liga. This means the winger can try to continue his excellent form which has seen him three goals and provide two assists in five matches in all competitions since joining Betis this January.

Antony is clearly relishing his chance to play regular football again after a nightmare spell at United. Now, he has the chance to show what he is made of against a Madrid side that is currently fighting for the title in a tight race against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.