Real Betis are planning a January raid on Barcelona for Pau Victor.

Sport says Real Betis areshowing interest in Víctor.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Betis scouts have highlighted the 23-year-old's versatility and nose for goal.

At the same time, Barça will not let him leave, if the striker himself does not ask for it.

Víctor is on a contract with the Spanish giants that runs until the summer of 2029.