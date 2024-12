Barcelona set to skip January market due to three projects

Barcelona are set to skip the January market.

Sport says Barca will not be active during next month's transfer window.

Barça's priority is to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, since they are only clear to play until December 31.

They also want to secure Pedri to a new contract.

As such, all funds generated will go towards carrying out these procedures.