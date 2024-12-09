Real Betis striker Roque: I used Vini Jr as role-model

Real Betis striker Vitor Roque concedes there's been times he regretted his move to Barcelona.

Roque is on-loan at Betis this season from Barca, where he arrived last January from Athletico Paranaense.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled to ESPN: "The price that was paid for me created pressure on me, a very high investment in recent years and I wasn't completely ready to help the team the way I wanted. I would have liked to have time to get used to the players and the club, but things didn't go the way I would have liked... And that's what I'm learning from.

"I arrived at Barcelona very happy to fulfil a childhood dream, which was always to be there, to live those moments of the UEFA Champions League, to wear that shirt... I was very anxious to make things work out. I went through a very difficult time at Barcelona. When you are not happy and you don't have confidence, things don't go well."

Roque then admitted: “Yes, I thought about going back to Brazil.

"There is a lot of pressure. But you have to keep going, have mental strength and keep working with a lot of humility so that things go well. Sometimes my representatives use (Real Madrid attacker) Vinicius as an example of being persistent and fighting. He didn’t have an easy life when he arrived and today he is reaping the rewards. And I am very happy that he is living this great moment because he deserves it.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play