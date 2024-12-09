Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim
Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice

Real Betis striker Roque: I used Vini Jr as role-model

Carlos Volcano
Real Betis striker Roque: I used Vini Jr as role-model
Real Betis striker Roque: I used Vini Jr as role-modelLaLiga
Real Betis striker Vitor Roque concedes there's been times he regretted his move to Barcelona.

Roque is on-loan at Betis this season from Barca, where he arrived last January from Athletico Paranaense.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He recalled to ESPN: "The price that was paid for me created pressure on me, a very high investment in recent years and I wasn't completely ready to help the team the way I wanted. I would have liked to have time to get used to the players and the club, but things didn't go the way I would have liked... And that's what I'm learning from. 

"I arrived at Barcelona very happy to fulfil a childhood dream, which was always to be there, to live those moments of the UEFA Champions League, to wear that shirt... I was very anxious to make things work out. I went through a very difficult time at Barcelona. When you are not happy and you don't have confidence, things don't go well."

Roque then admitted: “Yes, I thought about going back to Brazil.

"There is a lot of pressure. But you have to keep going, have mental strength and keep working with a lot of humility so that things go well. Sometimes my representatives use (Real Madrid attacker) Vinicius as an example of being persistent and fighting. He didn’t have an easy life when he arrived and today he is reaping the rewards. And I am very happy that he is living this great moment because he deserves it.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorBetisBarcelonaAthletico-PRReal MadridVitor RoqueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Barcelona coach Flick happier going to Real Betis: Winning helps
Real Betis striker Roque: Barcelona move rushed, but...