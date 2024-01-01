Real Betis target Spurs midfielder Lo Celso as Fekir set for departure

Real Betis are pushing to sign Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso before Friday's transfer deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states Betis see Lo Celso as a replacement for Nabil Fekir, who is a target for the UAE's Al Jazira.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romano is reporting: "Real Betis are pushing to sign Gio Lo Celso as top target for midfield since June.

"Lo Celso’s expected to leave Spurs in the final days and negotiations can now start as Nabil Fekir is on his way out.

"Al Jazira advancing in talks for Fekir."