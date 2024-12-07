Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis

Barcelona chief Deco insists Vitor Roque's progress at Real Betis was all part of the plan.

Roque is spending the season on-loan with Betis and will face his parent club today.

Deco said: "He's scoring goals.

"Betis have played some good games, although at times the team hasn't been at its best, but they're a great team. Vitor is helping, he's working well.

"What we had planned, for him to go there to play, is going well."

On facing Betis, he added: "In La Liga, we have to get points. We know that. There's not much to talk about. We have to play. We have to be stronger than the others."