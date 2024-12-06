Barcelona coach Flick happier going to Real Betis: Winning helps

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's happier going to Real Betis this weekend.

Barca go to Betis on the back of victory at Real Mallorca, closing out a "sh***y" November, according to Flick.

Form:

"Betis is a very good team, with very experienced players. They are capable of always pressing high up the pitch, that is their style and you have to be careful. They know how to play and you have to be focused.

"Every game starts 0-0, you have to have a good mentality, like in Mallorca. In the next game we play, next week there is a Champions League, it is also important to play with confidence and believe in our strengths. In Mallorca, we took advantage of our chances."

Lewandowski and Raphinha:

"We are very convinced and we need Rapha. When he is available, he will play. If he is available for 90 minutes, then he will play 90. He is vital. So is Lewandowski, who will also play tomorrow.

"What I always look for is the team, what we are capable of doing, and that does not depend on the opponent. The good thing is to focus on what one can and should do, that is our way of working. We are very focused and we want to win."

Club World Cup:

"I don't think about the fact that we're not in this edition, that's something I can't change. In the end, I think about my players and they have a lot of work to do and it's good that they rest a bit. Then we'll do better in the preseason. But that's something I can't change."

Ronald Araujo:

"He won't be ready for tomorrow, we'll go to Dortmund, but I don't know if he'll be ready, I don't think so. The objective is for him to be ready against Leganés, but we'll see. He's doing well at the moment, but his return won't be easy. There are 21 players."

Vitor Roque:

"I'm not worried, I believe in my players. All the rivals have good players, forwards, markers... you have to be careful and defend as well as possible, as a unit. Roque is doing very well. When I arrived, he wasn't in the best situation. I spoke to him. He didn't seem happy, and I think it was the best decision for him to start in another team. That way he would feel better. It's also good from a human point of view."

Pellegrini:

"He is a very experienced coach, his teams always play very good football. His style is very good, his teams like to have the ball. It is not easy for rivals to play against him."