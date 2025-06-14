Tribal Football
Real Betis secure Ortiz to new deal

Real Betis have secured young fullback Angel Ortiz to a new contract.

The 21 year-old has signed a deal to 2029 today.

Betis are set to fast-track Ortiz this coming season as a direct replacement for Youssouf Sabaly after his sale to Al-Duhail.

Right-back Ortiz made his LaLiga debut last season and totaled five appearances for the campaign.

He will compete with senior teammates  Aitor Ruibal and Hector Bellerin for a place in coach Manuel Pellegrini's starting XI.

