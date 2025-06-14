Tribal Football
Aston Villa open Betis talks for Rodriguez

Carlos Volcano
Aston Villa open Betis talks for Rodriguez
Aston Villa open Betis talks for Rodriguez
Aston Villa are in talks with Real Betis for Jesus Rodriguez.

The 19 year-old winger enjoyed a breakthrough at Betis last season and Villa chief Monchi is moving this month to sign the youngster.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Aston Villa start club to club talks for Real Betis talent Jesús Rodriguez.

"2005 born talent on shortlist of several clubs but Villa made contact this week to start discussions."

Rodriguez has a deal with Betis to 2029.

