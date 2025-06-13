DONE DEAL: Sabaly leaves Real Betis for Al-Duhail

Youssouf Sabaly has completed his move from Real Betis to Qatar's Al-Duhail.

Sabaly, who helped Real Betis win the Copa del Rey during his time in Seville, moves to Al-Duhail and the Qatar Stars League for a fee of €2m.

The fullback's Betis deal was coming up to it's final 12 months, with a summer sale always expected.

His place in the first team will be filled by youth teamer Ángel Ortiz , whose contract renewal until 2027 with an option for two more seasons should be made official soon.

Sabaly joined Betis in 2021 and is a Senegal international. With Betis, he made over 90 appearances.