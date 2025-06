Oscar Masque has signed a new contract with Real Betis.

The 18 year-old fullback has penned a new deal to 2029 this week.

Masque played last season with Real Betis B in the Primera RFEF and his form has been rewarded with a new, long-term deal.

The defender is a current Spain U19 international.

Betis management believe Masque will be pushing for a first team breakthrough over the coming 12 months under coach Manuel Pellegrini.