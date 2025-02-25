Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis reluctant to lose Roque to Palmeiras
Real Betis are reluctant to lose Vitor Roque this week.

On-loan to the end of the season from Barcelona, Roque is the subject of a €25m offer from Palmeiras.

Barca are ready to accept the bid and sell Roque immediately.

However, AS says Betis chiefs are reluctant to lose Roque at this stage of the season. 

Should the Brazilian leave, Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini will have only Cedric Bakumbu as his lone recognised striker for the remainder of the season.

