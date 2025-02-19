Palmeiras president Pereira confirms interest in Real Betis striker Roque

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira admits they're interested in Real Betis striker Vitor Roque.

Roque is on-loan at Betis from Barcelona and the former Athletico Paranaense striker is being linked with a return home this summer.

Pereira told Sporty: “If it were up to me, if I could say, yes I would sign him. However, this is a matter that is not only my responsibility. The situation depends on other clubs, it depends on their representative, it depends on the player himself, it is not something just down to me. Because if I were really to decide alone… I would guarantee it, but since it is something that affects third parties, I cannot say that it it will end up happening.

“We are working tirelessly. There is no point in hiring just to hire, we need A-level players who come to contribute to our squad.

"Sometimes, the market is very difficult. When you find the player, the club does not release him, sometimes the player does not want to return to Brazil. It is not something as simple as the fan thinks, but I am always looking for, yes, the best for Palmeiras.”