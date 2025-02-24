Barcelona accept Palmeiras offer for Roque

Tribal Football
Real Betis striker Vitor Roque is set to return home to Brazil with Palmeiras.

Currently on-loan from Barcelona for the season, Roque has seen terms agreed between his parent club and Palmeiras.

Both Sport and Mundo Deportivo says the clubs have reached an agreement.

Palmeiras have made a bid of €25m which Barcelona has accepted. If the transfer goes through, Barcelona will have a resale clause of 20 per cent.

The 19-year-old is expected to travel to Brazil next week to complete the transfer.

