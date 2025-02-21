Real Betis chief Fajardo reveals Barcelona talks over Roque situation

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo admits holding talks with Barcelona about Vitor Roque's situation.

The striker is on a season-long loan at Betis from Barca.

Fajardo said last night: "Yesterday there was a call from Barcelona, ​​there is an extraordinary relationship between both clubs, and today there is nothing to indicate otherwise. He is a player who, when given the opportunity, has shown that he can give an optimal performance, immediately, with a very nice future ahead of him, and today I hope he can stay with us.

"The boy does not say anything, he trains every day at 200%, with the focus on the game, maximum enthusiasm, he is a very honest and very professional lad."

On Jesús Rodríguez's contract talks, Fajardo also saud: "Yes, in the contractual aspect everything is under control, calm, he should continue taking firm steps, with good lessons. We have to help him in this process of breaking into the first team and let him continue as he has until now."

On comparisons with Joaquín, he added: "Well, Jesús is a very mature lad, Joaquín was Joaquín, he was everything for Betis. I hope Jesús will be like that in the future. Comparisons are not good, nor is there any need. This very morning I encouraged Jesús to continue with his training stage, with his studies, not to give up. He has only played a few games in the elite and he still has a long way to go."