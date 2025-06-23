Real Betis reject bid for Leeds, Lazio target Natan
Real Betis have rejected an offer for Natan.
The Brazilian defender has attracted an offer of €27m from an unnamed club, says Estadio Deportivo, which has been rejected by Betis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The LaLiga club will only consider parting with Natan for €45m.
The defender has been linked with Leeds United and Lazio since the end of last season. Natan's contract runs to 2030.
He was signed permanently from Napoli for a fee of €10m after a successful loan last year.