Real Betis reject bid for Leeds, Lazio target Natan

Real Betis have rejected an offer for Natan.

The Brazilian defender has attracted an offer of €27m from an unnamed club, says Estadio Deportivo, which has been rejected by Betis.

The LaLiga club will only consider parting with Natan for €45m.

The defender has been linked with Leeds United and Lazio since the end of last season. Natan's contract runs to 2030.

He was signed permanently from Napoli for a fee of €10m after a successful loan last year.

