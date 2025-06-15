Real Betis try new Antony angle in talks with Man Utd

Real Betis chiefs have held a new round of talks with their Manchester United counterparts in London over the future of Antony.

Betis are eager to strike terms with United over a return for the Brazil attacker, whether on loan or in a permanent transfer. Indeed, they have now proposed a share option for Antony's registration.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marca says in addition to the initial investment Betis is willing to make to acquire a percentage of the player's economic rights, various options are being added so they can progressively acquire a larger share of the Brazilian's ownership.

This is a notable effort for the club, since the transfer fee would have to be added to the player's salary, which would place him at the top of the wages list, at the level of what Isco Alarcón is earning after his last contract renewal.

Meanwhile Antony, after a few days with the Brazilian national team, is now enjoying his summer break, awaiting developments and having informed United of his desire to extend his stay with the Betis.