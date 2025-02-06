Real Betis president Haro: I certainly don't agree with Real Madrid's statement

Real Betis president Angel Haro is critical of Real Madrid's letter over the state of Spain's refereeing.

Real Madrid wrote a public letter to the RFEF complaining about the state of refereeing after the weekend defeat to Espanyol.

A meeting between the clubs and referees' association will be held in Madrid on Friday.

Haro said: "Tomorrow we will be there in Madrid and I certainly do not agree with Real Madrid 's statement. I think that their statements put unnecessary pressure on the refereeing community, something that they had already been doing through the various videos.

"I think that there are things that need to be improved, but they have to do so through a calm dialogue where they do not act for show or in a populist way."

Haro continued: "I think that all of us involved in this activity have to be honest, the refereeing community, the federation, the clubs, but these statements certainly don't help. What's more, also from my point of view, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has been lukewarm.

"Betis has very rarely issued statements and they have always been for specific issues or for errors that we have determined to be gross at some point. And you have to remember that when that has happened, the Federation has been totally forceful with Betis. It's true that it was another Federation but I think we have to be a little more forceful and not allow these types of statements to be made blithely because if not, we're all going to ruin football."