Al-Nassr star Ronaldo admits he hopes to play with son Cristiano Jr

Paul Vegas
Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has hopes of eventually playing first team football with his son, Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Jr is currently playing with Al-Nassr's youth team.

Real Madrid and Manchester United legend Ronaldo, who just turned 40, told Canal 11: "I would like to, I would like to. It's not something that keeps me awake at night, but I would like to. We'll see. It's more in his hands than in mine.

"The years are starting to pass and obviously there will come a time when it will no longer be possible. Not only physically but psychologically. But I don't see it as an obsession either.

"Cris will follow his path, his journey. I will be a proud father of whatever he wants to do. If he doesn't make it, we will have tried. It won't be a problem."

