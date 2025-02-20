Real Betis midfielder Isco lays out Spain recall hopes

Real Betis midfielder Isco admits he hopes to earn a recall to the Spain squad.

The veteran has returned successfully from long-term injury this season and impressed under coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Isco admits a goal is to make a return to the La Roja squad.

He said at a sponsor's event: "It's everyone's dream, in my case to return after a long time. In addition, the coach has called up Jesús Navas to take him to the Euros, along with experienced players like Nacho... That shows that if you perform at the highest level, age is not a determining factor.

"I work every day to show that I can contribute and I hope to earn that opportunity on the pitch."

On Betis, he also stated: "Hopefully, my dream is to win a title with Betis, it's like what we talked about before, the demands and ambition have to be maximum, hopefully I can touch silverware with Betis, we are going to give everything for it and hopefully we can achieve it."