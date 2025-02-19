Antony on Real Betis impact: When you play with joy...

Antony admits things are coming "naturally" to him at Real Betis.

The Brazil attacker has been a revelation since his January arrival on-loan from Manchester United.

Antony has started his stay with three goals and one assist in four matches.

And he told Estadio Deportivo: "It was important for me to start well. I have found myself again.

"When you are happy, when you play with joy – then things come naturally."

Real Betis is currently in eighth place in the La Liga table.

Antony is under contract with United until the summer of 2027, with his loan at Betis not carrying a permanent option.