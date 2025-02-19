Tribal Football
Most Read
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
McCarthy reveals the 3 strikers Man Utd considered before signing Hojlund including Kane
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag

Antony on Real Betis impact: When you play with joy...

Paul Vegas
Antony on Real Betis impact: When you play with joy...
Antony on Real Betis impact: When you play with joy...LaLiga
Antony admits things are coming "naturally" to him at Real Betis.

The Brazil attacker has been a revelation since his January arrival on-loan from Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antony has started his stay with three goals and one assist in four matches.

And he told Estadio Deportivo: "It was important for me to start well. I have found myself again.

"When you are happy, when you play with joy – then things come naturally."

Real Betis is currently in eighth place in the La Liga table.

Antony is under contract with United until the summer of 2027, with his loan at Betis not carrying a permanent option.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonyBetisManchester UnitedLaLiga
Related Articles
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Man Utd boss Amorim: I don't know why Antony struggled here
Agent details Antony's Real Betis move and Man Utd future