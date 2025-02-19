Antony talks goals, Man Utd and Isco in lengthy tell-all with Real Betis media

Antony has given a lengthy interview to Real Betis media as he looks back on the successful first weeks of his loan from Manchester United.

The Brazil attacker has been outstanding for Betis, with three goals in four games, after arriving in January.

Everything has gone well for him since he arrived:

"I'm very happy. When I was in England, I kept working, mentally, physically, very well too. So, I was preparing for this moment and now, I'm very happy to be enjoying and living an incredible moment."

His somersault to celebrate his goal against Real:

"The natural thing, I'd already done it before, but I'm not going to do it anymore because my physio sent me a message and such. But, well, the excitement of the match... I pulled a somersault there, but it's okay."

His best start in Europe:

"It's very important for me to start well. I was just talking to Mercedes (the club's communications director), what makes me happiest is that I found myself again, that I'm happy, that I'm enjoying myself here every day. And things are going well. When we're happy, when we're content, working, things happen naturally. So, after four games, three goals and an assist, as you say, I started very well. I expected it and I didn't expect it because I was working on my mentality, I was working physically as well to be well, to play. And well, I'm very happy about that."

He barely played for Manchester United:

"Yes, I was playing a little, but as you say, I was working hard every day. I needed to be happy with myself. The best version of being happy with myself now, of starting well, is very important to me. I played very little in Manchester, but I am very grateful for everything, for the coach too, who spoke to me. So, I am very happy to be here, to be happy and enjoying every day."

His first contact with Betis:

"I have many friends who played here. They always spoke highly of the club when Betis was created. As you say, I repeat again, the certainty in my heart. I was very calm about signing. Well, I see every day that it is the best decision, the best decision for me, to be happy, to be playing, and to learn more about the club and the fans and I hope to continue like this."

Many friends who played for Betis:

"Yes, as you say, many friends, players who were here too, like Ricardo Oliveira, who sent me a message, Denilson, he spoke very well of the club and everything, of the fans. I spoke to many people, with Emerson, who I still speak to because I have a very good relationship with him, and well, I am very happy."

The city of Seville:

"Yes, I haven't been here long, but I love the city, the sun, which I also needed, for us who are from Brazil, is very important, and the city is incredible, incredible. My family and I are also very happy."

Playing at Villamarín:

"Incredible. During the first game at the stadium I was talking to my brother, who was here, now he's in Brazil. The game was at night, and in the afternoon I was anxious. I wanted to sleep a little, but I couldn't, I wanted to play, I wanted to be there. And well, the fans are incredible. I'm also very grateful for all the affection. As I said, I came here to play, to achieve great things. The manager was joking with me too. He told me 'he scored against us, now he has to score.' And I was joking with him. I said, 'am I scoring?' And he's smiling, but so is the manager. The confidence he gives me is incredible, and I'm very grateful."

Manuel Pellegrini's confidence:

"Yes, of course, because before arriving, I spoke to the manager, and he gave me a lot of confidence, not just the manager, but the players too, like Isco, who is the main captain, like Bartra too, who sent me a message before signing. Well, I'm very happy about that, about the confidence, about everything."

His form with Betis:

"No, it's fine, it's fine, it's very fine, but we're going for more, we're going for more. I'm very happy to be the MVP of the three League games, but as I said, the most important thing for me is the team, that it wins, that it's happy."

The Conference tie:

"Yes, we have the second game on Thursday. The first one was very good, we won 0-3, but we still have 90 minutes, we have to be focused, we can't lose focus, and we can't be satisfied with the result of the first game. We have to work hard there, we have to do well, and win the home games too, which is very important to give us confidence."

Then, Portugal or Stamford Bridge:

"Yes, yes, they are great teams, but now on Thursday we have the second game, and it is very important that we win, and that is what we are concentrating on now."

They can't relax in Europe:

"As you say, you can't be confident after winning the first game 0-3, we have to play well there, we have to be good, we have to win the games to give us more confidence against Getafe. That's why I tell you, go well, win the games to give us confidence for Sunday too, which is a very important game."

His beginnings in Sao Paulo:

"I lived in the favela and it was a very dangerous place. Getting opportunities is very difficult, but I was always a very persistent man, who wanted to go after my dream and that of my family too. So, from being in a place with few opportunities to being here today, in Spain, at Betis, for me it is a great victory."

A dangerous area of ​​Brazil:

"I don't know about Sao Paulo, but it's there. It was very dangerous. But, well, I feel very honoured, very happy to represent everyone there too."

He got his parents out of there:

"Yes, when I started as a professional, at 19, I played in Sao Paulo, in the first team, and I still lived in the favela, and it wasn't easy at all. And, well, looking at the photos, I know what I went through, the things I went through with my family, and being here today, for me, is a great victory."

He started playing indoor soccer:

"I think I was seven or eight years old. I always loved indoor soccer, which is why I still have control of the ball, I always liked it."

His neighbor Toniolo:

"Ah, this is an incredible person for me, he is very important because when I lived in the favela, he lived next door, and he was there every day, he was always at Toniolo's house. He is one of the most important people in my life, I am very grateful and I always talk to him because he is a person who helped me a lot."

A grateful person:

"Yes, of course, as you say, I didn't have many things, and he always helped me, you know? For example, he didn't have video games and he was always playing at home... For me, he is a very important person and I am very grateful, I always talk to him and he is a person who will be with me for the rest of my life."

Fighting to prove his talent:

"Yes, that's what I am... First, I'm very grateful to God, for everything, for my family too. It's not easy, as you say, where I lived, it was very difficult to get the opportunity, and then going to Ajax, to Manchester United, and now being here, and also playing in the World Cup, for me it's a dream. I went through a lot of things and I always say that these are not the people who sum up my story, because only my family and I know what we went through. But we are always positive about things to come."

Playing with Isco and Lo Celso:

"Of course, they are great players. I was talking to Isco today... He's very happy. Yes, he cut his hair. I was joking about that too, but Isco is a great player, he has a great story, we all know that, and he tells me that he's very happy for me, and as I told him, when you have Isco by your side it's easier to play, you understand, you understand Isco playing, things are easier, so he's a great player, Lo Celso too, and other players, but playing with Isco is also very important for me."

Betis from within:

"Well, as you say, I am very grateful to Manchester, I have had difficult times, but very good ones too, I won two titles with Manchester and I am very happy about that. But here, when I say that I found myself, happiness, the people too, you know? They are like us in Brazil, the sun also helps a lot, the city, which is better here, and well, I am very happy, as you say, every day I wake up smiling and I go to sleep smiling, and that for me is the most important thing."

His left-footed goal against Celta:

"I think it's natural in the game. I know that when the centre-back is in front of the goalkeeper, it's difficult for the goalkeeper to see, so when I controlled the ball I knew it was very difficult for the goalkeeper. I saw the space and I was happy with that goal. I didn't need any force there, I put the ball there, as you say, it's more difficult for the goalkeeper."

His Brazilian idol:

"I have many, Ronaldinho, Neymar, who we played together and who is also my friend, we were in the World Cup, an incredible player with a lot of talent. Also Romario, Ronaldo... many Brazilian players."

Which of his three goals did you like the most?

"I love them all, but I think the one against Real Sociedad, how I jumped there... It's very good, the players were sending photos, Bartra sent them to me, I think they are very beautiful goals."

Ricardo Oliveira's message:

"It's very good. I saw this video, Ricardo, because of the story it has. It's very nice and he's a great player who I always talk to. Well, this message inspires me even more."

His enlightened tattoo:

"It's a tattoo I got for when I score goals... So that people look at me because I feel enlightened, like you say, by the history, by the things I went through, by the opportunity I have to be here. For me it's... Very few people have it so I feel enlightened to have this opportunity."

His feelings for the rest of the season:

"Well, we have a very good team. Now it's better, as you say, we're all together with the same mentality. Game by game we have to be good. We can't think too much about the future, there are many games, we have to be concentrated, focused on the objectives and put Betis where it deserves, it's a big club that has to fight at the top."