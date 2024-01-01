Real Betis midfielder Isco: I suffered an epileptic seizure

Real Betis midfielder Isco has revealed he suffered an epileptic episode four years ago.

Isco says he's since been on medicine to control the attacks.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I had never suffered before. It was a pretty strong episode. I was admitted four days to the hospital, where they did enough tests. I had a hard time remembering some things that happened to me during that day. There are times in the hospital that I don't remember."

The aftermath of that event is still felt years later.

"I was evaluated for the electrical activity of nerve cells that are located in the cerebral cortex, one of the main studies to diagnose epilepsy. Since then I have not suffered any episode like this again. Here I continue, with a pill at night for four years.

Isco added, "People who have these episodes know that it is normal, that it heals and that it is treated and that you have to give visibility to this type of thing."