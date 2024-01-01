Tribal Football
Adrian: I hope to bring Liverpool leadership to Real Betis
Adrian hopes he is bringing leadership to the Real Betis dressing room.

The veteran goalkeeper returned to Betis this summer from Liverpool.

Asked about former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, Adrian said: "We're not going to discover Klopp now, but talking about him is talking about the best Liverpool in history.

"I've been able to share five seasons in the dressing room there, we've won a few titles and we've had many experiences together. He's one of the best motivators and communicators I've ever come across.

"You learn from that, from all those experiences. It's true that a club like Liverpool inspires that winning mentality. After five seasons there and competing for titles, it has made me acquire that mentality and I try to instill it now in the dressing room, of wanting to win, motivating people so that everything goes the way we want."

He added, "I'm facing a very nice stage in my career, returning home, returning to where I was born, where I grew up, and hopefully passing on all the experience I've acquired to the club."

