Fornals: Bowen progress forced me to leave West Ham for Real Betis

Pablo Fornals is happy with his return to Spain at Real Betis.

The midfielder left West Ham last season for Betis.

He told the Athletic, "It's going well and it was the change I needed. We're progressing as a team and I've been playing week after week in my natural position. I needed playing time. It helps me to play under (Manuel) Pellegrini, a coach who knows me well. He's still the same coach I had at West Ham, demanding, but it hasn't been difficult to adapt."

"At West Ham, playing on the right wing would not have been possible because of Jarrod Bowen's talent. He has taken his game to another level and I am very happy for him.

"Under Pellegrini , he wants me to find space behind the defence and show the creative side of my game. At West Ham I was not able to show that side of my game as much as I wanted to."