Real Betis midfielder Cardoso makes clear Tottenham plans

Johnny Cardoso says he wants to stay with Real Betis.

The USA midfielder has confirmed Tottenham have an option to sign him this summer.

Cardoso can be signed by Tottenham for €25m as part of the sale of Giovani Lo Celso to Betis last year.

But Cardoso told El Chiringuito this week: "I'm very happy here and I hope I can continue enjoying myself at Betis for many years to come.

"The Champions League? It's our dream and our goal."