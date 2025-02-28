Real Betis make three demands to Barcelona to end Roque loan today

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis make three demands to Barcelona to end Roque loan todayLaLiga
Real Betis are driving a hard bargain to release Vitor Roque from his season-long loan.

Barcelona have accepted a €25m plus €5m in bonuses offer from Palmeiras for the striker. But everything will rely on Betis agreeing to cut short Roque's loan before the Brazilian transfer window shuts today.

Mundo Deportivo says Betis are demanding financial compensation to end the loan - but won't stop there. 

Betis also want to raise by 30 per cent their current 50-50 registration rights for Ez Abde with Barca.

And they're also insisting on first refusal for Barca striker Pau Victor. Betis want to take Victor on-loan next season with an option to buy.

