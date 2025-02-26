Barcelona and Palmeiras take Roque deal to FIFA

Tribal Football
Barcelona and Palmeiras haven't dropped their plans to close a deal for Vitor Roque.

AS says Barca and Palmeiras are waiting on news from FIFA after they were blocked from selling Roque by LaLiga and RFEF.

Roque, on-loan at Real Betis for the season, is the subject of a €25m offer from Palmeiras - which has been accepted by Barca.

However, LaLiga are blocking Barca's plan to recall Roque and then sell him to Palmeiras given the local transfer window is closed. It is being argued the move would affect the integrity of the competition.

But Barca and Palmeiras haven't dropped their plans and now have taken the case to FIFA, with a ruling imminent.

 

