Back on? FIFA approve Barcelona sale of Roque to Palmeiras

Real Betis could yet lose Vitor Roque over the next 48 hours.

Barca and Palmeiras had been waiting on news from FIFA after they were blocked from selling Roque by LaLiga and RFEF.

Roque, on-loan at Real Betis for the season, is the subject of a €25m offer from Palmeiras - which has been accepted by Barca.

However, LaLiga had been blocking Barca's plan to recall Roque and then sell him to Palmeiras given the local transfer window is closed. It was being argued the move would affect the integrity of the competition.

Jijantes says FIFA have now given Barca the go-ahead to complete the sale.

The Brazilian transfer window closes on Friday.