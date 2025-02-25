Palmeiras pull back from deal for Real Betis striker Roque after LaLiga message

Palmeiras have pulled back from closing a deal for Real Betis striker Vitor Roque.

Roque is on-loan at Betis this season from Barcelona, which have been willing to accept a €25m offer from Palmeiras.

It was suggested Roque would be leaving Betis this week to return home to Brazil and join Palmeiras.

However, Jijantes is reporting Palmeiras have now pulled back after being informed by LaLiga that Barca cannot sell the player outside the Spanish transfer windows.

For the sake of the competition, LaLiga insist Barca cannot recall Roque from Betis and then sell him onto Palmeiras.

The Brazilians could launch a legal challenge, but have now decided to pull back and focus on other targets.