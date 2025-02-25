Tribal Football
Most Read
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Man Utd are receiving weekly updates on Osimhen and Gyokeres ahead of the summer window
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
AC Milan management choose to sell THREE of Scudetto-winning team

Palmeiras pull back from deal for Real Betis striker Roque after LaLiga message

Carlos Volcano
Palmeiras pull back from deal for Real Betis striker Roque after LaLiga message
Palmeiras pull back from deal for Real Betis striker Roque after LaLiga messageLaLiga
Palmeiras have pulled back from closing a deal for Real Betis striker Vitor Roque.

Roque is on-loan at Betis this season from Barcelona, which have been willing to accept a €25m offer from Palmeiras.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It was suggested Roque would be leaving Betis this week to return home to Brazil and join Palmeiras.

However, Jijantes is reporting Palmeiras have now pulled back after being informed by LaLiga that Barca cannot sell the player outside the Spanish transfer windows.

For the sake of the competition, LaLiga insist Barca cannot recall Roque from Betis and then sell him onto Palmeiras.

The Brazilians could launch a legal challenge, but have now decided to pull back and focus on other targets.

Mentions
LaLigaPalmeirasBetisBarcelonaVitor RoqueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Betis reluctant to lose Roque to Palmeiras
Barcelona accept Palmeiras offer for Roque
Real Betis chief Fajardo reveals Barcelona talks over Roque situation