Real Betis in advanced talks to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur

Real Betis are in advanced talks to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazil international has failed to see action over the first-half of the season, with Juve eager to shift him on.

TMW says Betis are now in advanced talks to sign Arthur on-loan for the second-half of the season.

Betis and Juve are aiming to close a deal before the market opens on January 1.

And Juve are happy for Arthur to become the first departure of the winter market.

