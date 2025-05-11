Real Betis held by Osasuna as top four hopes fade

Osasuna ended a run of six consecutive defeats away from home against Real Betis as Ante Budimir struck a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw.

After making multiple changes to the starting lineup following their European exploits on Thursday, the hosts could not create any danger in the opening exchanges as Osasuna grew into the game.

The first major chance came for the visitors when a free kick was diverted high into the air, but Ante Budimir couldn’t generate any power with his close-range header, and it bounced into the grateful arms of Adrian.

Betis did start to dominate as the half wore on and forced plenty of defensive clearances with dangerous balls into the box, while a speculative curled shot from Giovani Lo Celso was easily held by Sergio Herrera

After a drab first half, the visitors had the first golden chance of the game when Bryan Zaragoza was played through on goal, but he tried to drive the ball home at the near post and could only find the side netting.

In a bid to spark some life into a toothless home attack, Manuel Pellegrini responded by bringing on Isco and Antony, and it had the desired effect just after the hour mark. Isco showed his class to clip a cross towards Cucho Hernandez, who deftly flicked a header into the far corner.

The home side completely dominated in the aftermath of the goal, but they were stunned with fifteen minutes to go when a cross made its way through to Budimir at the far post, and he made no mistake to slam home an equaliser.

The turnaround was almost completed minutes later when Ral Garca diverted a header goalwards, only to be denied by the crossbar.

The point may not be enough for both teams to achieve their ultimate aim as Betis sit three points behind the top five and potential Champions League places, while Osasuna remain in 11th, two points behind the final European spots.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aimar Oroz (Osasuna)

