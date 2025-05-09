Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis chief Joaquin: We're going to try to keep Antony
Real Betis chief Joaquin says they must try to keep hold of Antony.

The Manchester United loanee scored again in last night's 2-2 draw at Fiorentina, which saw Betis reach the Europa Conference League final 4-3 on aggregate.

Joaquin remarked afterwards, "Yes, yes, well, I hope so (Betis can keep Antony).

"He's very good, he's very good. Besides, when a type of footballer like him is happy, involved, it shows on the pitch. We call him Antonio de Triana (the famous dancer), imagine, we've baptised him and we're going to try to make sure he stays by all means, of course.

"But it's time to enjoy and I don't want to highlight just Antony because all the players... Look at the game that Isco had, Abde ... What Isco did is not normal."

On the game at the Stadio de Franchi, Joaquin added: "We watched the match from one of the side boxes with all the directors, the president and the vice-president, and we were able to experience it in a slightly more special, more human way. We suffered, but we enjoyed it and we celebrated the goals."

