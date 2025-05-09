Isco thrilled with character shown by Real Betis to reach ECL final

Real Betis midfielder Isco is thrilled to have helped the club reach the Europa Conference League final.

Last night's 2-2 draw at Fiorentina saw Betis reach the final 4-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Isco said: "I'm very happy, very pleased with the team's work, with being in the first European final in Betis' history, and very proud of the whole team, of the fans who accompany us wherever we go and are the ones who most deserve a night like this."

On the 1,000 Betis fans who traveled to Florence, Isco continued: "Yes, at least we played for them in the end. It's something unprecedented in the history of Betis. We had to give it to them for everything they've been giving us all season, in every stadium we go to, including our own, and they deserve it the most."

We never collapsed

On the game, Isco said: "That feeling that you're having chances, that you're playing well, controlling the game, being superior, and in two set pieces they condemned us. Even so, the team didn't collapse; we knew we were going to have our chance and we got it.

"I hope it serves as a lesson for us because if we want to win the final we can't give away so many set pieces. Happy to be in another final and very happy to bring this joy to our fans.

"We have a lot of personality, an incredible team, we respect all teams, but we're not afraid of anyone. This year we've beaten Madrid, we've competed on equal terms with Barça in both league games, and if we respect our opponents and play the way we know how, I think we'll have our chances.

"Obviously, it will be a very difficult final (against Chelsea), and we'll have to take advantage of the ones we have."