Real Betis president Haro lays out hopes of keeping hold of Antony

Real Betis president Angel Haro has hopes of keeping hold of on-loan Manchester United attacker Antony.

However, he admits extending the Brazil international's stay will be "complicated".

After Antony scored and created Ez Abe's goal in their 2-2 draw at Fiorentina last night, Haro was asked about plans for the United loanee.

While celebrating reaching the Europa Conference League final, Haro told told Cope: "His name was put on the table by the sporting director. It was a low-priced approach because Manchester United assumed almost all the salary.

"The player wanted to come to Betis. It was a pure loan, it was very cheap for Betis and there was no option to negotiate anything.

"Keeping Antony is very, very complicated. We will have a meeting with Manchester United to extend the loan for another year, to be able to share a percentage of the player… It’s about seeing the predisposition of the player and Manchester United.

"The first filter is put by Manchester United, and then the negotiation of the player would come, but that is a long way off.

"In addition, now the player is plugged in wanting to lift a title with Betis. When the time comes and the season is over, he will be able to do his part if this option opens up."