Real Betis are eyeing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

Estadio Deportivo reports Real Betis are showing interest in the Brazilian midfielder.

A a loan deal in January could be on for Arthur.

At the same time, Arthur is on a contract with Juventus that runs through to the summer of 2026.

In total, he has managed to score one goal and one assist in 63 games for the Italian club.