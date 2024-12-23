Real Betis coach Pellegrini: We can't be happy with Rayo Vallecano draw

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admitted frustration after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Isco, via a penalty, had Betis ahead before Isi Palazon struck an equaliser, leaving Pellegrini frustrated.

Match analysis:

"We can't be happy with a point after having had so many chances. It's not the first time this has happened to us this year , we had one-on-one situations with the goalkeeper and we didn't take advantage of them," said the Chilean. The coach insisted on the fact that the Verdiblancos could "have more points in the table , but the reality is that we didn't convert the chances we had. Defensively we were good and if we had converted the ones we had, we would have picked up three points instead of losing two."

Isco and Lo Celso together:

"They always have to play together when they're both together. In the first half, Gio dropped to the right wing, but was free to go inside. He has no problems taking control of the ball with Isco. They both have freedom of movement. I have no doubt that between the two of them, the team will have much more quality."

Vitor Roque's moment:

"He's young. He's just starting his career, he's 19 years old and we can't expect him to have experience. He spends the 90 minutes running. He caused the penalty and had the cross-field chance and a one-on-one. As he calms down, he'll have greater precision in his finishing in the area. He's growing and he's giving us a lot."

How 2024 ends:

"There's one more game left in the first half of the season, we have to try to get to 30 points to fight for Europe. We deserve more points in many games, but we haven't achieved them. In the other two competitions, the important thing was to qualify. It's not a bad semester, but we have to improve in the second half of the championship."

Market:

"It's something we're going to discuss internally. I've always said that it's important to know what resources you have before going to the market. Cedric and Juanmi had scoring chances and if they convert, we're still talking about other things. We're going to analyze it calmly to see what we can bring in, if we bring in anyone."

Signing a striker:

"I just said it. You can have a striker but you have to see what resources there are, if we have to bring in a striker. If there is something to improve, it is that we are not doing enough."