Real Betis coach Pellegrini opens door to striker signing

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has opened the door to buying in January.

Pellegrini admits a new striker could be signed during the winter market.

He said, "It is something that we are going to talk about internally.

"I have always said that it is important what resources are available to go to the market. We will calmly analyze to see what can be brought, if we bring someone in.

"A striker? I just said it. You can have a striker, but you have to see what resources there are, if we can bring in a striker."