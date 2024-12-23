Isco urges ex-Real Madrid pal Ceballos to join him at Real Betis

Real Betis midfielder Isco has encouraged Dani Ceballos to join him in Seville.

Isco played with Ceballos at Real Madrid and knows he is weighing up an eventual return to former club Betis.

After scoring in the draw with Rayo Vallecano, Isco joked: "Let's see if he comes here soon, he's making himself loved, the b*****d."

Isco made his first start since suffering a leg fracture last season and also said: "I feel very loved here, that always helps a footballer.

"I hope to get back into the rhythm, get into my best form, I think we have a very good team, a lot to improve, but I'm sure we can keep improving."